ಹೆಣ್ಣು ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಹೆಗಲಿಗೆ ನೊಗ ಹೊರಿಸಿದ ಬಡ ರೈತ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Don't have enough money to buy oxen, ploughing fields to sow of maize crop. Daughter left studies after 8th standard: Sardar Barela, farmer pic.twitter.com/ofsRIa0DsA

English summary

Madhya Pradesh: Financial crisis forces a farmer in Sehore's Basantpur Pangri to use his two daughters to pull the plough in their fields.