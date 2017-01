ಮಚಿಲ್ ದುರಂತ: ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಾದ ಐವರು ಸೈನಿಕರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2017, 19:58 [IST]

English summary

The Indian army on Monday declared that five soldiers who were rescued in Machil of Kashmir succumbed to their injuries. In a press statement, the Indian Army said that the five soldiers who had been trapped under snow after the caving in of track in Machil sector on January 28 had attained martyrdom.