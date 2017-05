ಇಬ್ಬರು ಹೆಂಡತಿಯರಿಗೆ ಪತಿ ತಲಾ ಮೂರು ದಿನ ಹಂಚಿಕೆ, ಒಂದು ದಿನ ರಜಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 19:35 [IST]

English summary

Three days with one wife, the next three days with the other wife and on day 7 stay alone. The man in question is Arun Kumar from Patna, Bihar. This was the compromise formula arrived at after both his wives fought over him and the number of days they get to spend with him.