ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಗಳು : ರಾಜೇಂದ್ರ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ರಿಂದ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ತನಕ

English summary

Former Presidents of the Republic of India, listed. Dr Rajendra Prasad was the only president to serve for two terms. The terms of Varahagiri Venkata Giri, Muhammad Hidayatullah, and Basappa Danappa Jatti, who have functioned as acting presidents, are therefore not numbered. Ram Nath Kovind is set to become next President of India.