ಆಧಾರ್-ಆಸ್ತಿ ಜೋಡಣೆ ಸುದ್ದಿ ನಕಲಿ ಎಂದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರಕಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 13:12 [IST]

English summary

The letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of Land records and linking the same to Aadhaar numbers going viral has been deemed fake by the government. Frank Noronha, the Principal Spokesperson of Government of India and Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau said that the letter was 'fake and mischievous'.