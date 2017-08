ತನ್ನ ಕಿಡ್ನಿಯನ್ನೇ ನೀಡಿ ತಮ್ಮನ ಪ್ರಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ರಕ್ಷೆಯಾದ ಅಕ್ಕ

India

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

This is interesting story on the backdrop of Rakshabandhan. 48-year-old Vandana Chandra saved her 38-year-old brother Vivek Sarabhoy's life in Agra by donate her kidney. Sarabhoy had lost both his kidneys due to prolonged illness. On Sunday, Sarabhoy was to be discharged on time to celebrate the festival with his sister.