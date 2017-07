ಈಶಾನ್ಯ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಲಷ್ಕರ್ ಕಣ್ಣು: ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಯೋಜನೆ ಬಯಲು

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has called for strikes across the state of North East. In a video a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander Amir Hamza is seen urging his men to wage a war in the north eastern states of Sikkim and Darjeeling. The video shot in Lahore on July 19 is now with the security agencies in India. We are going through it said a senior Intelligence Bureau official. In the video Hamza is also heard citing the Doklam standoff. He says that they would fight in Sikkim, Bhutan and Darjeeling.