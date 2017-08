ಇಂದು ಮಹತ್ವದ ತ್ರಿವಳಿ ತಲಾಖ್ ತೀರ್ಪು

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Supreme Court will today pronounce a crucial verdict on the constitutional validity of triple talaq. A five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice J S Khehar had on May 18 reserved its judgement after wrapping up six-day long hearing on the batch of petitions.