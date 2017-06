ಕೇರಳದ ಕುಡುಕರಿಗೆ ಚಿಯರ್ಸ್! ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮದ್ಯ ಲಭ್ಯ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 19:19 [IST]

English summary

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is all set to reopen around 200 bars in three-star and four-star hotels. While liquor prohibition is in force in the state, alcohol is being served only in five-star hotels as per the UDF government's order in 2014.