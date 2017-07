ಅಮರ್ ನಾಥ್ ಯಾತ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ಖಂಡಿಸಿದ ಮೋದಿ, ಜೇಟ್ಲಿ

India

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

This incident should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism. (2/2)

India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.

Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone.

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 23:44 [IST]

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir and asserted that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and evil designs of hate.