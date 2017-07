ಇಂದು ವಿಜಯ್ ದಿವಸ್: ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್ ಯೋಧರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ

India

Salute to the valour of our soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/xibnAqoj3c

Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India’s military prowess & the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 26 July, hailed the Indian armed forces for their prowess and sacrifices for the country on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' – the anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.