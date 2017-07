ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್ ವಿಜಯ್ ದಿವಸ್: ಭಾರತೀಯ ವೀರಯೋಧರ ಸಾಹಸಗಾಥೆ

India

ಶಿಶಿರ್ ಅಂಗಡಿ

English summary

It was on this day 17 years ago that the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil that had been occupied by Pakistan's army. Since then, July 26 has been observed annually to commemorate the sacrifices made by soldiers in this war. Article by Shishir Angadi - Part 3