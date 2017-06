ಕನ್ನಡ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಓದಿದ ಕೆಆರ್ ನಂದಿನಿ ಐಎಎಸ್ ಮುಕುಟ ಮಣಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

UPSC topper Nandini K R who is from Kolar, Karnataka has never forgot her hobbies. Apart from studying, she spends her time by reading literature and playing volleyball. Don't forget your hobbies, she told in an interview. The topper studied in Kannada medium in her school days.