ಭೀಕರ ಬಿಸಿಲು : ಇತರ ನಗರಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪೈಪೋಟಿ

Story first published: Saturday, April 15, 2017, 13:10 [IST]

English summary

Kalaburagi has missed the chance to be one of the top 10 hottest place in India during this Summer. Phalodi in Rajasthan has recorded the highest temperature in India on Saturday with 46 degree celcius. Kalaburagi in Karnataka has recorded 42.1 degree.