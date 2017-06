ಕೊಲ್ಕತ್ತಾ ಹೈಕೋರ್ಟ್ ನ್ಯಾ. ಸಿ ಎಸ್ ಕರ್ಣನ್ ಬಂಧನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 20:30 [IST]

English summary

Former Calcutta high court judge CS Karnan was on Tuesday arrested from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and was taken to Chennai.Sixty-two-year-old Justice Karnan had been evading arrest since May 9 after being sentenced to six months imprisonment for contempt of court by the Supreme Court.