'ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ' ಮುಖ್ಯ ನ್ಯಾಯಮೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿ ದೀಪಕ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi & Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the oath taking ceremony of Justice Dipak Misra as CJI pic.twitter.com/tTPnXZjmUT

Justice Dipak Misra takes oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI). President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi & Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the oath taking ceremony of Justice Dipak Misra as CJI.