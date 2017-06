ಆಧಾರ್-ಪ್ಯಾನ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಜೋಡಣೆಗೆ ಕೊನೆ ದಿನ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸದ ಸರಕಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The linking of PAN and Aadhaar will become mandatory from July 1, and it's not mandatory to link before July 1. If you are not able to link it before July 1, your PAN will not become invalid automatically. After July 1, the linking will become mandatory and the government may declare a date after which the PAN not linked to Aadhaar will become invalid. The government has not declared that date yet.