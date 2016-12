ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ ಕಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಲು ಗಣಿ ದುರಂತ : ಸತ್ತವರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 7ಕ್ಕೇರಿಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2016, 11:07 [IST]

English summary

At least 40-50 workers along with some machineries belonging to a private coal mining company Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) are believed to be trapped after a heap of mud caved-in at the entry point of Latmatia mines in Godda district of Jharkhand.