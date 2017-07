6ನೇ ಬಾರಿ ಬಿಹಾರ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ನಿತೀಶ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on July 27th took oath as Bihar Chief Minister. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi also took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. Bihar Governor Kesrinath Tripathi administered oath to Kumar and Modi at Raj Bhavan, Patna, Bihar.