ಪಾಪಿ ಪಾಕ್ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಓರ್ವ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಯೋಧ ಹುತಾತ್ಮ

#WATCH : Shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rajouri's Manjakote in Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/YxPTrdxvoF

An Indian Army jawan was killed in cross-border firing across the Line of Control on Saturday by Pakistani Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector, said the Indian Army as reported by PTI. News agency ANI reports that soldier Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.