ಎಕೆ-47 ಸಮೇತ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯನಿರತ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಯೋಧ ನಾಪತ್ತೆ

J&K: Territorial Army jawan Zahoor Thakur missing with a AK-47 from his camp in Baramulla's Gantmulla, Police has begun an investigation. pic.twitter.com/RMg928TNeF

A jawan with the Territorial Army has gone missing with an AK-47 rifle in Jammu and Kashmir. The jawan Zahoor Thakur a resident of Pulwama went missing with the rifle from his camp in Baramulla's Gantmulla.