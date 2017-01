ಇನ್ಸಾ ಅಲ್ಲಾ! ಜಲ್ಲಿಕಟ್ಟು ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರದ ಹಿಂದಿನ ಅಸಲಿಯತ್ತು

ಜಲ್ಲಿಕಟ್ಟು ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರದ ಹಿಂದೆ ದೇಶದ್ರೋಹಿ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳ ಕೈವಾಡ ಎನ್ನುವುದು ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಪೋಲಿಸರ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ.

We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people.

English summary

Jalikattu protest turn ugly: As per Chennai police, anti national elements involvement in the protest. Adhi who has started this protest said, presence of "anti-national" elements and section of the protestors abusive langugage against PM Modi.