ಮಗಳ ಮದುವೆಗೆ 500 ಕೋಟಿ ರು. ಸುರಿದ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತನಿಖೆ ಇಲ್ಲವೇ?

"Timing of the IT Raid when BJP was doing #OperationKamala with Gujarat MLAs shows that it is vendetta Politics" #StandWithDKS

No raids on Reddy who spent 500 crores for wedding when entire nation is suffering with DeMo .How much did he offer BJP #StandWithDKS

English summary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi lashed out against the IT raid on Karnataka's power minister DK Shivakumar on August 2nd, 2017 in Twitter. She said that, BJP is playing politics behind this raid and also questioned why no raid or enquiry against Reddy who spent Rs. 500 crore for his daughter's marriage, while entire nation was suffering from Demonetisation.