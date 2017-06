Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

It is an important event because this will help us in putting our Communication satellites from our own soil: ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar pic.twitter.com/kvAkA0RIPl

English summary

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a mega rocket, the GSLV Mark III. The vehicle will be launched from the ISRO’s headquarters in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 5.28 pm tomorrow. If the launch is successful that will take India one step closer to sending its own astronauts in space.