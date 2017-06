Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 17:34 [IST]

English summary

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its mega rocket, the GSLV Mark III. The vehicle launched from the ISRO’s headquarters in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 5.28 pm today. This successful launch taken India one step closer to sending its own astronauts in space.