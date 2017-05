ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆಯಲು ಸಜ್ಜಾದ ಇಸ್ರೋ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:22 [IST]

Buoyed by the successful launch of the South Asia Satellite, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO is now busy preparing for the maiden launch of its heaviest rocket - the 640-tonne Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III).