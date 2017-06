ಪಿಎಸ್ ಎಲ್ ವಿ-ಸಿ 38 ಉಡಾವಣೆ: ಇಸ್ರೋಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಯ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Congratulations to @isro for successfully launching #PSLVC38 rocket. It globally reinforces strength of our space technology & scientists. pic.twitter.com/a6WVqgfawY

Congratulations #ISRO on the launch of #Cartosat2 series. Science in service of humanity-proud of our space scientists for making it happen! https://t.co/GxEYsG6QLc

Congratulations @isro for achieving maximum with minimum resources and maintaining 100% success ratio with launch of #PSLVC38 @Manikrao_INC pic.twitter.com/RwXut9N7nt

Congratulations to the gems of #ISRO on the successful launch of #Cartosat2 Series & 30 other satellites into orbit. #PSLVC38 pic.twitter.com/PqgzGowuCI

Congratulations to ISRO on its 40th successful Polar satellite launch carrying 31 satellites from 15 countries. You make us proud!

English summary

Indian Space research centre (ISRO) has launched PSLV-C38 successfully. Cartosat-2 and 30 foreign satellites from Sriharikota has launched by ISRO from satish dhawan space centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on 23rd June. Prime minister Narendra Modi and other leaders have congratulated ISRO for this success.