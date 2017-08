ತಾಜ್ ಮಹಲ್ ಮೂಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಿವ ದೇವಾಲಯವೇ?: ಮತ್ತೆ ಎದ್ದಿತು ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Is the Taj Mahal mausoleum built by Shahjahan or a Shiva temple gifted to the Mughal emperor by a Rajput king, the Central Information Commission has sought to know. The question, forwarded as an alternative narrative of history by some claiming to be historians and the subject of various court cases, reached the CIC through an RTI plea and is now at the culture ministry’s door.