ಕೇವಲ 90 ವೋಟು ಪಡೆದ ಶರ್ಮಿಳಾ ರಾಜಕೀಯಕ್ಕೆ ಗುಡ್ ಬೈ

ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿ ಹೆಸರು ಮಾಡಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲೇನಾದರೂ ಸಾಧಿಸಬೇಕೆಂಬ ಆಸೆಯಿಂದ ಬಂದಿದ್ದ ಇರೋಮ್ ಶರ್ಮಾಳಾ ಅವರ ಆಸೆ ಕೈಗೂಡಲಿಲ್ಲ.

Story first published: Saturday, March 11, 2017, 18:26 [IST]

English summary

The anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila, says good bye to politics after getting defeated in recent Assembly election. In her constituency he got just 90 votes, which is very less than NOTA votes i.e, 140.