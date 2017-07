ಮೋದಿ ಸರಕಾರ ಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮತೆ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ : ರಾಹುಲ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 14:34 [IST]

English summary

GST on disability aids like wheelchairs & Braille typewriters, once again shows this Govt's complete insensitivity twds our most vulnerable. Congress Party demands a full roll back of this 'disability tax', Rahul Gandhi vents his ire on Narendra Modi govt.