ಟೆಕ್ಕಿ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಇನ್ಫೋಸಿಸ್ ತೀವ್ರ ವಿಷಾದ

ಟ್ವೀಟರ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಘಟನೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತನ್ನ ಆಘಾತ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಂತ್ವನ ಹೇಳಿದ ಐಟಿ ವಲಯದ ದೈತ್ಯ ಕಂಪನಿ.

(2/2) We are working with the authorities to provide all necessary support.

(1/2) We are deeply saddened & shocked by the tragedy at Pune DC. Our hearts go out to our colleague’s family in this time of grief.

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2017, 16:28 [IST]

English summary

In twitter, Infosys expresses strong condolences for the murder of its employee in its Pune campus on Sunday. It also assured the necessary support to provide full cooperation for investigating authorities.