ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟಕ್ಕೆ ಮೊದಲ ಹಿನ್ನಡೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 7:21 [IST]

English summary

Indian Presidential Election 2017, Meira Kumar vs Ram Nath Kovind: Mayawati goes Opposition way. Earlier, after the NDA nominated Kovind for the top post, Mayawati had said that her party cannot take a negative stand against a Dalit nominee.