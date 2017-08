ಅಗ್ನಿಮತ್ತು ಡಾಂಗ್ ಫೆಂಗ್ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ : ಯಾವುದು ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಶಕ್ತಿಶಾಲಿ?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

War is the worst possible outcome of a diplomatic fallout between two countries and any nation would like to avoid it all costs. India and China are involved in a standoff at Doklam, near Sikkim, for close to two-months now. Well, it seems highly unlikely as both nations have matured leadership, but it wouldn't do any harm to try and understand India and China's ballistic missile capabilities.