ಉಗ್ರರಿಗೆ ಧನ ಸಹಾಯ: ತನಿಖೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಚುರುಕುಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ಸರ್ಕಾರ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Income Tax Department is set to join the Hurriyat terror funding probe. The NIA will rope in IT officials to examine the documents seized from prominent Srinagar businessman, Zahoor Watali. The businessman was arrested on the charge that he was a go in between man for the ISI and the Hurriyat leaders.