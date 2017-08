ಡೇರಾ ಸಚ್ಚಾ ಸೌಧದ ಹಣಕಾಸು ನೀತಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತೆ?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

At Sirsa where the headquarters of the Dera is located, there is a separate monetary system in place. The monetary system introduced by the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim is aimed at tendering change to customers.