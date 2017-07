ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ನಂತರ ಹುಟ್ಟಿದ ಮೊದಲ ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯ ನಾಯ್ಡು?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

While Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister of India to be born after independence, Venkaiah Naidu as the Vice President will have the same distinction. If elected as the next Vice President he will be the first candidate born after Independence to hold the post. Naidu was born on July 1 1949 at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.