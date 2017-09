ಆಧಾರ್ ಜೊತೆ ವಿಮಾನ ಟಿಕೇಟ್ ಬುಕಿಂಗ್: ಸಿಗಲಿದೆ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ಬೋರ್ಡಿಂಗ್ ಪಾಸ್

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Those who book flight tickets with Aadhaar will soon be able to get digital boarding cards. According to Union Minister Jayant Sinha, the government had prepared the final list and will issue them today. A Civil Aviation Requirement will be issued whereby some identity card number will have to be provided. People giving Aadhaar numbers will be able to get digital boarding cards, he also said.