ಮೋದಿಯಷ್ಟು ಗಟ್ಟಿಗನಲ್ಲ: ಏನಿರಬಹುದು ನಿತೀಶ್ ಮಾತಿನ ಹಿಂದಿನ ಗೂಢಾರ್ಥ?

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಹುದ್ದೆಗೆ ನಾನು ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯಷ್ಟು ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯವುಳ್ಳವನಲ್ಲ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಹುದ್ದೆಯ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ನಾನಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಬಿಹಾರದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ನಿತೀಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್.

No doubt Nitish Kumar is a good ldr..but SANGDOSH (that's of Lalu) made him villain of Indian politics..

Nitish kumar was capable & a good leader. But, ego & political greed made him look like his crook partner Lalu. Good that he realized now. pic.twitter.com/hNeBwu8r87

English summary

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has ruled out any possibility of heading the grand coalition against BJP as a PM candidate in the General Elections in 2019.Nitish Kumar has no prime ministerial ambition, says he is not 'as capable' as Narendra Modi.