ಗುಪ್ತಚರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇದ್ದೂ ಅಮರನಾಥ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದು ಹೇಗೆ?

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 7:44 [IST]

English summary

A week before the Amarnath yatra commenced, there was a specific intelligence warning about the same being under threat from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The alert was too specific in nature and even warned that it would the Lashkar which will carry out the attack.