ಮುರ್ಮು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಯಾದರೆ ಒಂದೇ ಕಲ್ಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರುಹಕ್ಕಿ ಹೊಡೆಯಬಹುದೇ?

Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 10:13 [IST]

English summary

The race to Rasina Hill is hotting up and the BJP has set up a panel to chose a candidate who will be the next President of India. With several names doing the rounds, including that of Najma Heptullah, many say that Narendra Modi's surprise pick could be Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu.