ಅವ್ಯವಹಾರ : ಲಾಲೂ, ರಾಬ್ಡಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಸಿಬಿಐ ದಾಳಿ

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 10:16 [IST]

English summary

CBI has filed case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, former union railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, Son Tejaswi, IRCTC former director PK Goyel, with respect to irregularities with respect to tenders for hotels when Lalu was railway minister in 2006.