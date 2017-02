ಅಳುತ್ತಿದೆಯೆಂದು ಹಸುಳೆಯ ಕಾಲನ್ನೇ ಮುರಿದ ರಕ್ಕಸ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 11:55 [IST]

English summary

An attender of a private hospital has broken the leg of a 3-day-old baby inhumanely as it was crying. The baby was suffering from respiratory problem and was admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The incident was recorded in CCTV. The accused is arrested.