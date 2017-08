ಹಿಮಾಚಲಪ್ರದೇಶ ದುರಂತ: ಭೂ ಕುಸಿತದಿಂದ ಹಲವಾರು ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು

India

Mahesh

#mandi Land slide : one whole bus went missing. Feeling really sad. God have mercy atleast in the DevBhumi #himachal #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/6fyp3d5wQF

My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Mandi.Request Himachal govt. & local Congress units to provide all possible help

English summary

At least six persons were killed and many are feared trapped after three vehicles were hit by a landslide near Padhar area in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday early morning.