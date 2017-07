ನಗರದೊಳಗಿರುವ ಬಾರ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಮದ್ಯ ನಿಷೇಧ ಅನ್ವಯಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ: ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 13:10 [IST]

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that there was no ban on bars near highways within city limits. Observing that its earlier order banning the sale of liquor on highways was not a blanket ban, the Apex Court said that state governments were well within their right to denotify highways that run within cities and exempt bars, pubs and liquor stores from liquor ban order.