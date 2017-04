ಭೀಕರ ಬರ, ಮಳೆ ಕೊಯ್ಲು, ನದಿ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛತೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೋದಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2016, 16:55 [IST]

English summary

In the 19th edition of his monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 24, addressed the people of the nation and talked on a number of issues. He discussed about the ongoing drought situation, water scarcity and stressed on the importance of Panchayati Raj in our country, among other topics.