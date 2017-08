India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In an exclusive interview to Oneindia, lawyer Prasanna S, one of the lawyers who argued the historic verdict of Right to Privacy said that with the verdict, the Supreme Court has completely debunked the idea behind Aadhaar scheme. He says, High possibility of Aadhaar Scheme being invalidated. ಆಧಾರ್ ಬಣ್ಣ ಬಯಲು ಮಾಡಲಿದೆ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್