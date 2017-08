ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಮ್ ತೀರ್ಪು : ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗೆ ನಾರಿಮನ್ ನೀಡಿದ ಸಲಹೆ ಏನು?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Fali S.Nariman, noted jurist and senior advocate has showered praise on the judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court who pulled up the Centre and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for their failure to curb the violence in the aftermath of the Ram Rahim verdict.