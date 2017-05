ಅಡ್ವಾಣಿ ಕನಸಿನ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಹುದ್ದೆಗೆ ಮುಳ್ಳಾಯ್ತಾ ಬಾಬ್ರಿ ಕೇಸ್?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 13:25 [IST]

English summary

27 years have gone by since BJP leader L K Advani rode the Ram Rath to Ayodhya. Today he stands before a court in Lucknow which is framing charges against him. In April the Supreme Court had told the CBI to frame charges against Advani and others. The big question now is will this case stand in his way of becoming the next President of India?