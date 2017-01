ಮಹಿಳೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹಗುರ ಮಾತಾಡಿದ ಪರಂ, ಅಬುಗೆ ನೋಟೀಸ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 15:47 [IST]

English summary

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam has issued summons to Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara and Samajawadi Party leader Abu Azmi for talking lightly about women safety, after sexual harassment incident took place in Bengaluru.