Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 11:32 [IST]

English summary

Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Mandip Singh who died during Amarnath Yatra, has withdrawn her campaign against ABVP. She had claimed that her father was killed in Kargil war and he was not killed by Pakistan, but by the war. Many people like Arvind Kejriwal, Vadra have supported her.